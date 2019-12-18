ColossusXT (COLX) Price Down 18.8% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $278.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,719,184,115 coins and its circulating supply is 11,678,142,288 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

