Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 3.8%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), 172,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold And Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.