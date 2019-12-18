Counterparty Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00021033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $151.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.02617225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00570449 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,401 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.