Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Up 8%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89, 301,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 508,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. Covia’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investure LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

