Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Shares Down 1.4%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.14 and last traded at $102.53, approximately 214 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.46% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.