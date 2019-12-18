Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $877,316.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX and Braziliex. Crown has a total market cap of $877,316.00 and $522.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00567539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,648,187 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, C-CEX, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

