Crypto.com Chain Reaches Market Cap of $371.37 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Crypto.com Chain has a total market capitalization of $371.37 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01179504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119606 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain Token Profile

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Chain is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@crypto.com

Crypto.com Chain Token Trading

Crypto.com Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.