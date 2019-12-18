DAOstack Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,858.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $29,858.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.01219461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00120734 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

