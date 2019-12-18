Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after buying an additional 852,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $247,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

