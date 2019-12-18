DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79, 127,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 74,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.