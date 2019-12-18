Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,784.22

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,784.22 and traded as high as $2,820.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,820.00, with a volume of 220,272 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,715.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,784.22.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 20,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,789 ($36.69), for a total value of £581,729.62 ($765,232.33).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.