Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $27.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.76 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $29.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,024. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 244,565 shares of company stock worth $11,903,320 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.