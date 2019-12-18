DeepBrain Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,843.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Huobi. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.08 million and $180,843.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, LBank, Switcheo Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

