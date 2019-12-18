DEEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,428.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $551,474.00 and $38,428.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049302 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003847 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

