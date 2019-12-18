DIMCOIN Market Cap Tops $109,795.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $109,795.00 and $18.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Exrates. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

