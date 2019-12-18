Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $60.14, approximately 252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.60% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

