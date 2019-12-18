Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.97

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.52. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 6,270,902 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 199.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter.

