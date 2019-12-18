Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.25, approximately 45,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,369,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JDST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 308.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 278,677 shares during the period.

