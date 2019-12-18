Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.84 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, CoinBene and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

