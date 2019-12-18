Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $365.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

