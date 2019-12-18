DopeCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $147,646.00 and approximately $2,980.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00566311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009559 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

