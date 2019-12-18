Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Doug Black sold 7,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $637,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00.

SITE traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. 405,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,911. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

