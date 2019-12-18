DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), approximately 515,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 134,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

