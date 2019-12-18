DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.0700 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $298,624.00 and $487.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007670 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

