Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.33). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

DVAX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 1,585,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,983. The company has a market cap of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

