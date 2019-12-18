Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $36.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 578,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

