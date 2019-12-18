Elastos Market Capitalization Reaches $24.34 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $3.48 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00021602 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, CoinEgg and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,228,203 coins and its circulating supply is 17,058,133 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

