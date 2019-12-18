Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56, 53,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,909% from the average session volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elron Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

