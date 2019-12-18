Emphy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $69,043.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emphy has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00566099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009580 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emphy is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.