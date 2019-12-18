ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 15,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,624. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.