Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0021 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $195,603.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinall and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00632426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinall, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

