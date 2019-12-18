Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Announces Jan 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ERF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.07. The company had a trading volume of 807,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.96. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$7.32 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2557719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.