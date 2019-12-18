EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,624,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929,922 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after buying an additional 8,578,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after buying an additional 2,919,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 935.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after buying an additional 2,362,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,915,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 1,869,064 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

