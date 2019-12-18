ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Shares Down 14.3%

ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT) shares traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, 147,312 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 317% from the average session volume of 35,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.09.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ENTREC Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

