EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.96), approximately 13,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 million and a PE ratio of -79.21.

EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

