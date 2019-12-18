EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 170.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. 812,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. EPR Properties has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

