Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Trading Up 3.6%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.74, 766 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

