Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar Sells 2,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $107,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,439. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 12,399.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 241.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $30,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essent Group by 209.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 375,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

