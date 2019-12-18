FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.25-11.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.25-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.23. 5,746,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,078. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

