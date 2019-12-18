Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.40.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $137.86. 3,845,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.27. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

