Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.28

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 44847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

FISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $531.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

