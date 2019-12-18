Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.