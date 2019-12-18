First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Upgraded at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

FCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

Shares of FCR traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.28 and a 52-week high of C$22.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$183.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

