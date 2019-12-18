First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Plans $0.16 Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

FGBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

