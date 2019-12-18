First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,791,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,349 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 260,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 5,159,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

