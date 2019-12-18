First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 851,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 806,385 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,575,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,459,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 800,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,720. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

