First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

FN traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.40. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$25.38 and a 52-week high of C$44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$177.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, with a total value of C$660,175.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$267,828,677.12.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

