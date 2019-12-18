First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17, 6,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

