First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.15

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.