Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.78, 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

